Win tickets to Professional Bull Riders Ottawa Classic

Ottawa! Get ready to RUMBLE! Professional Bull Riders Canada’s Cup Series is hitting Canadian Tire Centre for one wild night on June 13th!

It’s man versus 1800-pound bull! See those amazing athletes hang on for dear life for 8 seconds, dodge some epic wrecks, and try to out-buck the bucking beasts! It’s action-packed, unpredictable fun!

And guess what? You could be there! Listen to Tanaeya Taylor every weekday afternoon on Ottawa’s Pure Country 94 for your chance to WIN a 4-PACK of tickets!

Get your tickets at Ticketmaster.ca before they’re gone!