Win a Shoppers Drug Mart Gift Card!

Get ready for incredible savings and beauty must-haves at Shoppers Drug Mart!

From September 21 to 23, the Family & Friends Event is back. Simply open your PC Optimum app, grab your coupon, and enjoy 20% off almost all regular-priced merchandise in-store. Whether you’re stocking up on household essentials, beauty products, fragrances, or wellness favourites, now is the time to save.

The excitement continues September 24 to 25 with the Shoppers Beauty+ Event. Explore top beauty brands, unlock exclusive offers in the PC Optimum app, and earn PC Optimum points while you shop. More points. More brands. More beauty. Shop in-store and online. Conditions apply.

Keep listening to the Morning Pick-Up with Ashley & Gord on Pure 94 for your chance to win a $200 Shoppers Drug Mart gift card!