Warren Zeiders - Caesars Windsor 2026

ALL AGES

The Colosseum of Caesars Windsor

Hit The Colosseum stage for a night of country music with Warren Zeiders on Friday, August 7 at 8 PM with special guest Buck Twenty!

Warren Zeiders is one of Country music’s newest and most-promising stars. The Pennsylvania native has already made an undeniable mark on the genre, with more than 3.6 billion global career streams, two billion TikTok views, and 7.9 million monthly listeners on Spotify. In 2024, he won a CMT Award for “Breakthrough Male Music Video of the Year,” earned two fan-voted People’s Choice Country Award nominations, was featured on the star-studded Twisters soundtrack, and earned his first Number One single with his RIAA Double-Platinum certified “Pretty Little Poison.”

In 2025, he released his 21-track Relapse, Lies, & Betrayal, heartbreak, personal evolution, and emotional healing. The album was featured on NPR’s “All Songs Considered New Music Friday” playlist, Forbes, and more. Zeiders has been featured on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, The Kelly Clarkson Show, GQ’s “Real-Life Diet,” and People Magazine’s “Sexiest Man Alive.”

It’s Warren Zeiders, live from The Colosseum stage on Friday, August 7 at 8 PM.

Find tickets and show details HERE!