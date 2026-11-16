Toy Mountain is back for another year!

Every child deserves to open a present on Christmas morning and we need your help to meet our gifting goal.

Toy Mountain, in collaboration with the Salvation Army, is once again collecting toys for children in need in London.

Donating is easier than ever!

Text ‘KIDSLON’ to 30333 to make a $10 donation

Drop off a new, unwrapped toy at the participating locations listed below

Donate directly to the Salvation Army here --> DONATE NOW

We also encourage group gifting. Organize a toy drive with your neighbours or co-workers!

CTV News, 97.5 Virgin Radio and Pure Country 93 are proud to continue the Toy Mountain tradition with our Salvation Army partners to bring smiles to children and teens across the community!

Join us live on location Thursday, December 3rd for Toy Mountain Day! We’ll be live from Centre Court at CF Masonville Place (1680 Richmond St, London) from 7am-7pm!

Toy drop-off locations:

CF Masonville Place (1680 Richmond Street North, London)

My Fireplace London (970 Pond Mills Rd. Unit B London)

Goemans Appliances (1040 Wharncliffe Road South, London)

London Bath Centre (596 Wharncliffe Road S, London)

Thank you to our incredible sponsors

CF Masonville Place

myfireplace

London Bath Centre