Scan Away Hunger with Mission Services of London

Scan Away Hunger is back!

For $4.49, you can help cover the cost of a meal for a man, woman, or child in one of Mission Services of London’s emergency shelters or addiction treatment centre.

You can add $4.49 to your total at check out at one of the participating locations, including:

Remark

Tremblett’s Your Independent Grocer (Wortley)

Drew’s Your Independent Grocer (Oxford)

Mission Store

To make a donation online, or learn more about Mission Services of London’s sites and programs, click HERE!