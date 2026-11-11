Events

Scan Away Hunger with Mission Services of London

November 5th - December 16th

Scan Away Hunger Event Listing

Published: 

Scan Away Hunger is back!

For $4.49, you can help cover the cost of a meal for a man, woman, or child in one of Mission Services of London’s emergency shelters or addiction treatment centre.

You can add $4.49 to your total at check out at one of the participating locations, including:

  • Remark
  • Tremblett’s Your Independent Grocer (Wortley)
  • Drew’s Your Independent Grocer (Oxford)
  • Mission Store

To make a donation online, or learn more about Mission Services of London’s sites and programs, click HERE!