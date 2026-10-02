ByronScaryHouse turns the Village into a place of terror this Halloween!

5 buildings transformed into nightmares… 1 unforgettable walk through fear!

Make sure to get your tickets in advance for this 14+ haunted experience! Beware… this is a sell-out event!

Dates:

October 16-18 (Friday – Sunday)

October 22-25 (Thursday – Sunday)

October 27-31 (Tuesday – Sunday)

Overview:

This isn’t a haunted house… it’s a haunted Village! Guests follow a frightful walking route through the Village and experience 5 buildings transformed into scenes straight from their darkest nightmares!

Warning: This event includes gory and graphic scenes, jump scares, scare actors, tight spaces, flashing lights, and loud sounds.

Age Guidelines:

This is a 14+ Halloween Horror Event and is NOT an event for children .

It is a frightening haunted house experience with scenes of violence, gore and graphic content intended for a mature audience.

Visitors must be aged 14+ to attend. We strongly recommend youth 14+ are accompanied by an adult.

Location:

This event is still located at Fanshawe Pioneer Village, but the entry gate is different than in previous years. Please enter at 2609 Fanshawe Park Road East , located at the very end of Fanshawe Park Road. Please see the FAQ section for further directions and parking details.

DAYLIGHT Return to the Abandoned Village:

Experience Return to the Abandoned Village in the daylight, with no scare performers and no strobe lights. Please note, this is NOT a family event, and still a 14+ experience , as all gory decorations, horror and graphic imagery are still present.

DAYLIGHT Return to the Abandoned Village will only be offered on the afternoons of October 18 and October 25.

Tickets

Buy Return to the Abandoned Village Tickets:

$30 (+ tax + ticketing fees)

$35 (+ tax + ticketing fees) on Fridays and Saturdays

For more details visit here.