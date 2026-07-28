Pawlooza 2026

Canada’s favourite dog festival is back!

Pawlooza returns to the Plunkett Estate on Saturday, August 15th! Take your dog dock diving, go swimming in the Pawlooza pond, test your dog’s agility, run the lure course, go off-leash in the FunZone, get trick advice, get obedience advice, watch agility demonstrations.

Visit 40+ rescues, shop from 140 vendors, get great deals by bidding on silent auction items, and load up on free samples! We’ve packed as much fun into one day as possible, there isn’t a better place to spoil your dog!

Find full details HERE!