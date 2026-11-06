Magic of Lights London 2026

Magic of Lights is returning to Fanshawe Conservation Area in London for its third year, bringing a spectacular drive-through holiday lights experience to Southwestern Ontario from November 20 through January 2
Event Details
- Location: Fanshawe Conservation Area, 1424 Clarke Road, London, ON
- Dates: November 20 to January 2
- 5:30pm - 9:30pm Daily
Get passes HERE!
What Guests Can Expect
- A family-friendly drive-through holiday lights festival enjoyed from the comfort of your own vehicle.
- More than one million sparkling lights along the route.
- A festive experience designed for all ages, including families, couples, friends, and community or workplace groups.
- Affordable admission with one carload, one price.
- A memorable holiday tradition that creates new family memories while celebrating cherished holiday moments.
Featured Displays
Guests will drive through a variety of themed holiday scenes, including:
- Maple Leaf Lane
- Winter Wonderland
- Holidays Around the World
- Reindeer Crossing
- 12 Days of Christmas
- The Enchanting Tunnel of Lights
Community Impact
- Magic of Lights will support the United Way of Elgin Middlesex for the second consecutive year.
Fun Facts
- The show contains over 10 miles of LED lights in 10 different colours.
- Displays can reach heights of 32 feet and stretch several hundred feet long.
- Approximately 800 steel frames are used to create the large-scale holiday scenes.
- About 16km of steel is used in the construction of each Magic of Lights show.