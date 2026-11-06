Magic of Lights London 2026

Magic of Lights is returning to Fanshawe Conservation Area in London for its third year, bringing a spectacular drive-through holiday lights experience to Southwestern Ontario from November 20 through January 2

Event Details

Location: Fanshawe Conservation Area, 1424 Clarke Road, London, ON

Fanshawe Conservation Area, 1424 Clarke Road, London, ON Dates: November 20 to January 2

November 20 to January 2 5:30pm - 9:30pm Daily

Get passes HERE!

What Guests Can Expect

A family-friendly drive-through holiday lights festival enjoyed from the comfort of your own vehicle.

enjoyed from the comfort of your own vehicle. More than one million sparkling lights along the route.

along the route. A festive experience designed for all ages, including families, couples, friends, and community or workplace groups.

Affordable admission with one carload, one price .

. A memorable holiday tradition that creates new family memories while celebrating cherished holiday moments.

Featured Displays

Guests will drive through a variety of themed holiday scenes, including:

Maple Leaf Lane

Winter Wonderland

Holidays Around the World

Reindeer Crossing

12 Days of Christmas

The Enchanting Tunnel of Lights

Community Impact

Magic of Lights will support the United Way of Elgin Middlesex for the second consecutive year.

Fun Facts