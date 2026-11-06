Events

Magic of Lights London 2026

November 20th - January 2nd

Magic of Lights 2026 Event

Published: 

Magic of Lights is returning to Fanshawe Conservation Area in London for its third year, bringing a spectacular drive-through holiday lights experience to Southwestern Ontario from November 20 through January 2

Event Details

  • Location: Fanshawe Conservation Area, 1424 Clarke Road, London, ON
  • Dates: November 20 to January 2
  • 5:30pm - 9:30pm Daily

Get passes HERE!

What Guests Can Expect

  • A family-friendly drive-through holiday lights festival enjoyed from the comfort of your own vehicle.
  • More than one million sparkling lights along the route.
  • A festive experience designed for all ages, including families, couples, friends, and community or workplace groups.
  • Affordable admission with one carload, one price.
  • A memorable holiday tradition that creates new family memories while celebrating cherished holiday moments.

Featured Displays

Guests will drive through a variety of themed holiday scenes, including:

  • Maple Leaf Lane
  • Winter Wonderland
  • Holidays Around the World
  • Reindeer Crossing
  • 12 Days of Christmas
  • The Enchanting Tunnel of Lights

Community Impact

  • Magic of Lights will support the United Way of Elgin Middlesex for the second consecutive year.

Fun Facts

  • The show contains over 10 miles of LED lights in 10 different colours.
  • Displays can reach heights of 32 feet and stretch several hundred feet long.
  • Approximately 800 steel frames are used to create the large-scale holiday scenes.
  • About 16km of steel is used in the construction of each Magic of Lights show.