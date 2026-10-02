Pure Country 93 is giving you the opportunity to win your way into an exclusive iHeartRadio Soundcheck Party with Carly Pearce at The Opera House in Toronto on Friday, October 16 - a rare opportunity to get closer to one of country music’s most beloved voices!

Don’t miss an intimate pre-show Soundcheck Party, including a special acoustic-style performance, fan Q&A and exclusive access before the doors open, PLUS tickets to stay for the full Carly Pearce concert that night!

From heartfelt ballads to chart-topping hits, you’ll experience Carly’s music in a way most fans never will. Get up close, hear the stories behind the songs, and be part of a truly unforgettable evening.

Listen to Pure Mornings from October 5 - 9 for your chance to win your way in, and find tickets and show details HERE!