Growing Chefs Ontario - Fire and Feast Pizza Making Classes

What to Expect: You’ll craft your own pizza, prepare a seasonal salad using fresh ingredients from our garden, and enjoy a chef-prepared dessert — all in an outdoor, communal setting. Along the way, you’ll get to know Growing Chefs! Ontario, the community nonprofit behind the Londonlicious festivals, and learn how we’re building a more food-literate London through education, community, and good food.

Ages:19+; Growing Chefs! Ontario holds a valid catering license, meaning we are a fully licensed space during private events. We work with various Ontario companies to bring you the tastiest beverages our region has to offer, further supporting our mission to support local. A cash bar will be available, accepting cash, credit, and debit cards.

Pricing: Fire and Feast tickets are offered at a special Londonlicious pricing of $85 per person. Upcoming Fire and Feast Pizza Making Classes

Location: Classes will be at our iconic Headquarters facility, at 460 King St. This space offers the perfect intimate ambience to learn a new skill within the beautiful surroundings of our truly historic venue.

Food Allergies: Don’t let a dietary concern prevent you from participating in our classes! Our Chef team is highly experienced in managing dietary requirements, so please reach out to us to discuss. Contact events@​growingchefsontario.​ca with any specific concerns, and we’ll do our best to make the appropriate accommodations.Our Chefs can accommodate menu items to be gluten free for ​“most” of our menus, but we do need to state clearly for any guests with a gluten intolerance that flour is used throughout our space and during our cooking classes and we cannot guarantee there will be no cross contamination, especially regarding airborne concerns.

For dietary concerns, please contact David at events@​growingchefsontario.​ca prior to booking this class, as we may not be able to accommodate. Cancellations: Effective for all classes after January 1, 2026:

Due to the efforts, preparations and food costs associated for these classes, we have modified our cancellation policy.

Cancellations received more than 21 days prior the class will receive a full refund minus an administrative fee of $5 per participant.

Cancellations 7 – 21 days prior to class are eligible for a 50% refund.

Cancellations received within 7 days of class, are ineligible to receive a refund.

We will gladly offer you a full tax receipt for the amount paid for the class. We ask that you please do your best to fill your spot with a friend, colleague or family member first – then connect with our team for one of the options above. We will no longer be offering credits to future classes.

Accessibility: Our all gender washrooms are located on the second floor accessed via a staircase, therefore we cannot consider ourselves an accessible space (in our historic old home).

Additional Information: Please come prepared to cook: wear comfortable clothing, closed-toed shoes and tie back any long hair. You will be provided with a Growing Chefs! apron to borrow during the class; most importantly, bring a positive attitude and be ready to have FUN!