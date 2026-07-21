Growing Chefs Ontario - Monthly Adult Cooking Classes

What to Expect: Prepare to experience our high-energy, hands-on cooking class for children, adapted for adults! Led by our amazing Chef team, come explore some great new recipes, professional instruction and a sit-down meal – prepared entirely by YOU!

Ages:19+; Growing Chefs! Ontario holds a valid catering license, meaning we are a fully licensed space during private events. We work with various Ontario companies to bring you the tastiest beverages our region has to offer, further supporting our mission to support local. A cash bar will be available, accepting cash, credit, and debit cards.

Pricing: Adult Cooking Class tickets are $100 per person.

Your ticket includes: 3 hour high-energy, interactive cooking class, a sit-down meal and a donation which helps fund two children to participate in our public programming! A tax receipt for 50% of your ticket price is included. One price, twice the impact!

Upcoming Dates 2026 Monthly Adult Cooking Classes:

*To join our Adult Class wait list, please fill out our form HERE.

Location: Classes will be at our iconic Headquarters facility, at 460 King St. This space offers the perfect intimate ambience to learn a new skill within the beautiful surroundings of our truly historic venue.

Food Allergies: Don’t let a dietary concern prevent you from participating in our classes! Our Chef team is highly experienced in managing dietary requirements, so please reach out to us to discuss. Contact events@​growingchefsontario.​ca with any specific concerns, and we’ll do our best to make the appropriate accommodations.Our Chefs can accommodate menu items to be gluten free for ​“most” of our menus, but we do need to state clearly for any guests with a gluten intolerance that flour is used throughout our space and during our cooking classes and we cannot guarantee there will be no cross contamination, especially regarding airborne concerns.

If this is a concern, please contact David at events@​growingchefsontario.​ca prior to booking this class, as we may not be able to accommodate.

Accessibility: Our all gender washrooms are located on the second floor accessed via a staircase, therefore we cannot consider ourselves an accessible space (in our historic old home).

Additional Information: Please come prepared to cook: wear comfortable clothing, closed-toed shoes and tie back any long hair. You will be provided with a Growing Chefs! apron to borrow during the class; most importantly, bring a positive attitude and be ready to have FUN!