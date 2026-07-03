Elyse Saunders - The Cowboy Up Tour

The Cowboy Up Tour is heading to London!

A great night of Canadian country music, cold drinks, and unforgettable songs featuring some of Canada’s rising artists!

Great songs. Good friends. One unforgettable night.

The Cowboy Up Tour was built around the simple idea of gathering a few friends from across Canada, meet in each other’s hometowns, and spend an evening doing what we love most... playing country music.

Every stop on the tour brings together an incredible lineup of Canadian artists, each with their own stories, songs, and style. Some nights you’ll discover your new favourite artist. Other nights you’ll hear the song you’ve had on repeat for months. Every night, you’ll leave feeling like you were part of something special.

This isn’t about giant arenas or flashy production. It’s about great songs, cold drinks, old friends, new friends, and a room full of people who simply love live music.

So grab your crew, pull up a chair, and join us for a night of stories, laughter, singalongs, and unforgettable performances.

After all...

Country music has always been about having a reason to gather.

Welcome to the Cowboy Up Tour.

Tickets and show details HERE!