Detroit Lions Raise the Roar Bar Takeover Tour

The Detroit Lions Raise the Roar Canadian Bar Tour continues Sunday, October 11 at The Canadian Brewhouse in London, Ontario!

Get ready to bring the energy all season long with the Detroit Lions Raise the Roar Canadian Bar Tour! Join fellow Lions fans across Canada for game-day excitement, giveaways, photo ops, interactive experiences, and plenty of opportunities to celebrate One Pride Worldwide.

What to Expect

Live entertainment

Ford Field-inspired food and beverage offerings

Exclusive NFL Canada & Lions giveaways

Premium sweepstakes opportunities

Activations include*:

Detroit Lions Claw Machine

Reaction Game

Yard Games

& More!

*Activations, giveaways, and experiences are subject to change.

Claim your FREE tickets today here!