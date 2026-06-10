Canada Day Celebrations in Harris Park

On Wednesday, July 1, the City of London and Centro by Old Oak present Canada Day in Harris Park, featuring fun activities, local food vendors, live music, and a spectacular fireworks finale.

The celebration begins at 6 p.m. with giant games and activities happening throughout the park. You can also grab a savoury bite or a sweet treat from one of the many local food trucks onsite.

Then, head over to the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) Entertainment Zone, to catch the live music, including London and area artists as they pay tribute to London’s bicentennial through original song.

Starting at 7 p.m., you don’t want to miss high-energy local performers La Tribu, Lua Sol, and headliner of the evening, John Muirhead.

After the sun sets, join London-raised artist NESS and the rest of the crowd to sing O’Canada. Then settle in for an amazing fireworks display to end the night with a bang!

While Harris Park remains the best location to view the fireworks, guests can also consider viewing areas in and around Dundas Street at Ridout Street. In addition, after the London’s Major’s game at Labatt Park, fans traditionally gather on the outfield grass to watch the fireworks (tickets required).

Canada Day fireworks in Harris Park remain one of London’s most anticipated summer traditions. Get there early, you don’t want to miss it!

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