Live at the Siskinds LLP Stage at Canada Life Place

November 24th @ 7pm

Find tickets HERE!

From the songwriting team behind Dear Evan Hansen, La La Land, and The Greatest Showman, A Christmas Story - The Musical brings the beloved 1983 holiday classic to hilarious life on stage.

Set in 1940s Indiana, the musical follows young Ralphie Parker as he dreams, schemes, and pleads for the ultimate Christmas gift: an official Red Ryder® Carbine-Action 200-Shot Range Model Air Rifle. Along the way, he encounters an infamous leg lamp, outrageous pink bunny pajamas, a department store Santa, and one unforgettable triple-dog-dare involving a freezing flagpole.

Nominated for three Tony Awards, including Best Musical, A Christmas Story - The Musical is a joyful holiday comedy filled with heart, nostalgia, and plenty of laughs for the whole family.