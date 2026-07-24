Western Fair Country Night Prize Town

Did you hear the news?!

Country Night at the Western Fair is BACK for 2026 featuring Sully Burrows, Carson Janik, Tyler Lorette, Tyler DeLargie and NESS on Sunday, September 20th in the Bud Light Music Garden to close out the Fair!

Listen this week (July 27 – 31) for Prize Town with Leeanne & TJ for your chance to win a pair of admission passes to check out the show!

Can’t wait to win? Find show info and Western Fair details HERE!

No purchase necessary. Contest starts at 6:00AM Eastern Time (ET) on July 27th, 2026 and closes on July 31st, 2026 at 10:00AM ET. Open to legal residents of Ontario who are eighteen years of age or older. Some restrictions apply. Correct answer to a mathematical skill-testing question required. Approximate retail value of each of the (5) Prizes is $40 CAD. Odds of winning the Prize will depend upon the total number of entries following the applicable Announcement. Winners of a previous Bell Media Inc. contest within the thirty (30) days preceding the winner selection date for this Contest (including persons designated by such winners to participate in the prize and persons domiciled with a winner) are not eligible to enter or to be selected for a prize and may be disqualified. Prizes will need to be picked up at 1 Communications Road in London, ON unless otherwise stated by a Bell Media representative.