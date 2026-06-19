Warren Zeiders Prize Town

Get ready to Ride The Lightning, London!

Warren Zeiders is one of the fastest rising artists in country music, and he’s bringing his electric live show to The Colosseum at Caesars Windsor on Friday, August 7th with special guests Buck Twenty!

Be listening for Prize Town with Pure Mornings this week (June 22nd – 26th) for your chance to win a pair of tickets to the show!

Get more show & ticket info HERE!

No purchase necessary. Contest starts at 6:00AM Eastern Time (ET) on June 22nd, 2026 and closes on June 26th, 2026 at 10:00AM ET. Open to legal residents of Ontario who are eighteen years of age or older. Some restrictions apply. Correct answer to a mathematical skill-testing question required. Approximate retail value of each of the five (5) Prizes is $250 CAD. Odds of winning the Prize will depend upon the total number of entries following the applicable Announcement. Winners of a previous Bell Media Inc. contest within the thirty (30) days preceding the winner selection date for this Contest (including persons designated by such winners to participate in the prize and persons domiciled with a winner) are not eligible to enter or to be selected for a prize and may be disqualified. Prizes will need to be picked up at 1 Communications Road in London, ON unless otherwise stated by a Bell Media representative.