Shoppers Drug Mart Mornings

Need to stock up on everyday essentials? Want to treat yourself with the latest beauty finds?

At Shoppers Drug Mart, you can get 20% off almost everything in-store at the Family & Friends event on until Wednesday, and discover new products in the Shoppers Beauty+ Event starting this Thursday!

Listen for Prize Town with Pure Mornings this week (September 21 – 25) for your chance to win a $200 Shoppers Drug Mart gift card!

Find more details on all the deals Shoppers Drug Mart has to offer HERE

No purchase necessary. Contest starts at 6:00AM Eastern Time (ET) on September 21, 2026 and closes on September 25, 2026 at 10:00AM ET. Open to legal residents of Ontario who are eighteen years of age or older. Some restrictions apply. Correct answer to a mathematical skill-testing question required. Approximate retail value of each of the five (5) Prizes is $200 CAD. Odds of winning the Prize will depend upon the total number of entries following the applicable Announcement. Winners of a previous Bell Media Inc. contest within the thirty (30) days preceding the winner selection date for this Contest (including persons designated by such winners to participate in the prize and persons domiciled with a winner) are not eligible to enter or to be selected for a prize and may be disqualified. Prizes will need to be picked up at 1 Communications Road in London, ON unless otherwise stated by a Bell Media representative.