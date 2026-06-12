Rockin’ Wheel Prize Town

Country night is BACK at Rockin’ Wheel in Mount Brydges for 2026! Featuring Aaron Goodvin, Dry County and more!

This week (June 15 – 19), be listening for Prize Town with Pure Mornings with Leeanne & TJ for your chance to win your way in!

Get tickets & full show details HERE!

No purchase necessary. Contest starts at 6:00AM Eastern Time (ET) on June 15th, 2026 and closes on June 19th, 2026 at 5:00PM ET. Open to legal residents of Ontario who are eighteen years of age or older. Some restrictions apply. Correct answer to a mathematical skill-testing question required. Approximate retail value of each of the five (5) Prizes is $100 CAD. Odds of winning the Prize will depend upon the total number of entries following the applicable Announcement. Winners of a previous Bell Media Inc. contest within the thirty (30) days preceding the winner selection date for this Contest (including persons designated by such winners to participate in the prize and persons domiciled with a winner) are not eligible to enter or to be selected for a prize and may be disqualified. Prizes will need to be picked up at 1 Communications Road in London, ON unless otherwise stated by a Bell Media representative.