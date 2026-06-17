Rock The Park Winning Weekend

The countdown is on, and we can’t WAIT for the party of the summer!

RBC Rock The Park is back in Harris Park this July, and on Thursday, July 16th, don’t miss Jordan Davis with special guests Tucker Wetmore, Braxton Keith, and Lanie Gardner!

Head to our Pure Country 93 Instagram Page this weekend (June 19 – 21) for your chance to win your way in!

More show and ticket details available HERE!

No purchase necessary. Contest starts at 6:00AM Eastern Time (ET) on June 19th, 2026 and closes on June 21st, 2026 at 11:59PM ET. Open to legal residents of Ontario who are eighteen years of age or older. Some restrictions apply. Correct answer to a mathematical skill-testing question required. Approximate retail value of each of the three (3) Prizes is $200 CAD. Odds of winning the Prize will depend upon the total number of entries following the applicable Announcement. Winners of a previous Bell Media Inc. contest within the thirty (30) days preceding the winner selection date for this Contest (including persons designated by such winners to participate in the prize and persons domiciled with a winner) are not eligible to enter or to be selected for a prize and may be disqualified. Prizes will need to be picked up at 1 Communications Road in London, ON unless otherwise stated by a Bell Media representative.