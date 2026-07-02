Rock The Park Double Shot

This is not a drill, the party of the summer IS NEXT WEEK!

RBC Rock The Park is back in Harris Park, and next Thursday, July 16th, don’t miss Jordan Davis with special guests Tucker Wetmore, Braxton Keith, and Lanie Gardner PLUS our Pure Country Rising Star!

Listen with Pure Mornings with Leeanne & TJ AND Afternoons with Weaver this week (July 6 – 10) for your chance to win your way in!

More show and ticket details available HERE!

No purchase necessary. Contest starts at 6:00AM Eastern Time (ET) on July 6th, 2026 and closes on July 10th, 2026 at 5:00PM ET. Open to legal residents of Ontario who are eighteen years of age or older. Some restrictions apply. Correct answer to a mathematical skill-testing question required. Approximate retail value of each of the ten (10) Prizes is $200 CAD. Odds of winning the Prize will depend upon the total number of entries following the applicable Announcement. Winners of a previous Bell Media Inc. contest within the thirty (30) days preceding the winner selection date for this Contest (including persons designated by such winners to participate in the prize and persons domiciled with a winner) are not eligible to enter or to be selected for a prize and may be disqualified. Prizes will need to be picked up at 1 Communications Road in London, ON unless otherwise stated by a Bell Media representative.