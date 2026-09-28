Riley Green BTBO

JUST ANNOUNCED!

The Duckman himself is on his way back to Ontario! Riley Green is bringing the That’s Just Me Tour to RBC Amphitheatre in Toronto on June 11th with special guests Muscadine Bloodline, Jake Worthington and Hannah McFarland!

Be listening to Pure Mornings with Leeanne and TJ this week for your chance to win your way in to what is sure to be one of the hottest shows of 2027!

Find more show details for Riley Green HERE!

No purchase necessary. Contest starts at 6:00AM Eastern Time (ET) on September 29th, 2026 and closes on October 2nd, 2026 at 10:00AM ET. Open to legal residents of Ontario who are eighteen years of age or older. Some restrictions apply. Correct answer to a mathematical skill-testing question required. Approximate retail value of each of the three (3) Prizes is $250 CAD. Odds of winning the Prize will depend upon the total number of entries following the applicable Announcement. Winners of a previous Bell Media Inc. contest within the thirty (30) days preceding the winner selection date for this Contest (including persons designated by such winners to participate in the prize and persons domiciled with a winner) are not eligible to enter or to be selected for a prize and may be disqualified. Prizes will need to be picked up at 1 Communications Road in London, ON unless otherwise stated by a Bell Media representative.