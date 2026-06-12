Pure Country 93’s Rising Star Showcase

The finalists have been chosen...

& NOW it’s time for them to show us why they deserve to be Pure Country 93’s Rising Star and take the stage at Pure Country Night at Rock The Park on July 16th, opening for Jordan Davis and Tucker Wetmore!

Join us at our Rising Star Showcase with our friends at London Music Office for your chance to see the finalists perform live!

Top 3 Finalists

Maddy McKenzie

Tyler DeLargie

Steven James Porter

Showcase Date/Time: Friday, June 19th from 4:30pm - 6:30pm

Location: The Good Foundations Theatre in Market Lane in Downtown London (between the Covent Garden Market & Dundas Place)

Admission: FREE! Come down and enjoy the music!

PLUS, everyone in attendance will have the chance to enter to win a pair of LAST-MINUTE Bailey Zimmerman tickets for the show at Canada Life Place that night! (Winner must be in attendance at the time of drawing)

Voting: A video of each of the finalists’ performances will be added to our dedicated voting page here on our website. The voting period will open Monday, June 22nd @ 12pm (noon) and will close at 11:59pm on Thursday, July 2nd. The grand prize winner will be announced on Friday, July 3rd with Pure Mornings! One vote per person.