Paris Fair Winning Weekend

Whether you’re a ride thrill-seeker, fair food connoisseur, or country music fan there’s something for everyone at the Paris Fair, happening September 3rd to 7th!

This year, they’ve got some incredible concerts lined up, and WE want to get you there!

This weekend (August 7 – 9), head to our Pure Country 93 Instagram Page for your shot to win a pair of VIP tickets to see the Chris Lane AND Brett Kissel + Lindsay Ell when they rock the Paris Fair stage on September 5th & 6th!

Tickets + more Paris Fair details can be found HERE!

No purchase necessary. Contest starts at 6:00AM Eastern Time (ET) on August 7th, 2026 and closes on August 9th, 2025 at 11:59PM ET. Open to legal residents of Ontario who are eighteen years of age or older. Some restrictions apply. Correct answer to a mathematical skill-testing question required. Approximate retail value of each of the one (1) Prize is $120 CAD. Odds of winning the Prize will depend upon the total number of entries following the applicable Announcement. Winners of a previous Bell Media Inc. contest within the thirty (30) days preceding the winner selection date for this Contest (including persons designated by such winners to participate in the prize and persons domiciled with a winner) are not eligible to enter or to be selected for a prize and may be disqualified. Prizes will need to be picked up at 1 Communications Road in London, ON unless otherwise stated by a Bell Media representative.