Looking for some family-friendly fun to get in the holiday spirit?

MAGIC OF LIGHTS is BACK for the holidays at Fanshawe Conservation Area until January 2nd! Travel through an incredible route of holiday lights and displays, and get into the spirit of the season!

Be listening for Prize Town this week for your chance to win a vehicle pass to check out all of the magic for yourself!

Can’t wait to win?! Tickets for MAGIC OF LIGHTS are on sale HERE!

No purchase necessary. Contest starts at 6:00AM Eastern Time (ET) on November 23rd, 2026 and closes on November 27th, 2026 at 10:00AM ET. Open to legal residents of Ontario who are eighteen years of age or older. Some restrictions apply. Correct answer to a mathematical skill-testing question required. Approximate retail value of each of the five (5) Prizes is $40 CAD. Odds of winning the Prize will depend upon the total number of entries following the applicable Announcement. Winners of a previous Bell Media Inc. contest within the thirty (30) days preceding the winner selection date for this Contest (including persons designated by such winners to participate in the prize and persons domiciled with a winner) are not eligible to enter or to be selected for a prize and may be disqualified. Prizes will need to be picked up at 1 Communications Road in London, ON unless otherwise stated by a Bell Media representative.