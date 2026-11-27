In case you’ve missed it….

GARTH BROOKS is making his return to Ontario THIS WEEKEND for FOUR SOLD OUT shows at TD Coliseum & we’ve got your exclusive last chance at tickets!

It’s a GARTHAPALOOZA here at Pure Country 93!

Listen to Pure Mornings this week (November 30 – December 3) at 8:40am, where they’ll have your chance to score a pair of tickets to the FRIDAY NIGHT show!

& the winning doesn’t stop there! Listen to Weaver in the afternoons @ 3:40 for your chance to score a pair of tickets to the SUNDAY AFTERNOON show!

PLUS, keep an eye on our Pure Country 93 Facebook page, we may just have ONE extra chance for you to win!

Find full show details HERE!

No purchase necessary. Contest starts at 6:00AM Eastern Time (ET) on November 30th, 2026 and closes on December 3rd, 2026 at 5:00PM ET. Open to legal residents of Ontario who are eighteen years of age or older. Some restrictions apply. Correct answer to a mathematical skill-testing question required. Approximate retail value of each of the eight (8) Prizes is $400 CAD. Odds of winning the Prize will depend upon the total number of entries following the applicable Announcement. Winners of a previous Bell Media Inc. contest within the thirty (30) days preceding the winner selection date for this Contest (including persons designated by such winners to participate in the prize and persons domiciled with a winner) are not eligible to enter or to be selected for a prize and may be disqualified. Prizes will need to be picked up at 1 Communications Road in London, ON unless otherwise stated by a Bell Media representative.