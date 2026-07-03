Elyse Saunders Prize Town

Just announced!

Ontario’s own Elyse Saunders is bringing The COWBOY UP Tour to the Richmond Tavern on Thursday, October 1st with special guests Gatto & Josh Dillon!

Tickets are on-sale now, but be listening for Prize Town with Pure Mornings every morning this week (July 6 – 10) for your chance to win your way in!

Get tickets and show details HERE!

No purchase necessary. Contest starts at 6:00AM Eastern Time (ET) on July 6th, 2026 and closes on July 10th, 2026 at 10:00AM ET. Open to legal residents of Ontario who are eighteen years of age or older. Some restrictions apply. Correct answer to a mathematical skill-testing question required. Approximate retail value of each of the five (5) Prizes is $60 CAD. Odds of winning the Prize will depend upon the total number of entries following the applicable Announcement. Winners of a previous Bell Media Inc. contest within the thirty (30) days preceding the winner selection date for this Contest (including persons designated by such winners to participate in the prize and persons domiciled with a winner) are not eligible to enter or to be selected for a prize and may be disqualified. Prizes will need to be picked up at 1 Communications Road in London, ON unless otherwise stated by a Bell Media representative.