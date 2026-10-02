Carly Pearce iHeartRadio Soundcheck Party Prize Town

Pure Country 93 is giving you the opportunity to win your way into an exclusive iHeartRadio Soundcheck Party with Carly Pearce at The Opera House in Toronto on Friday, October 16 - a rare opportunity to get closer to one of country music’s most beloved voices!

Listen to Pure Mornings with Leeanne & TJ for Prize Town this week (October 5 – 9) for your chance to win a pair of tickets to an intimate pre-show Soundcheck Party, including a special acoustic-style performance, fan Q&A and exclusive access before the doors open, PLUS tickets to stay for the full Carly Pearce concert that night!

From heartfelt ballads to chart-topping hits, you’ll experience Carly’s music in a way most fans never will. Get up close, hear the stories behind the songs, and be part of a truly unforgettable evening.

Can’t wait to win? Find show info and ticket details HERE!

No purchase necessary. Contest starts at 6:00AM Eastern Time (ET) on October 5, 2026 and closes on October 9, 2026 at 10:00AM ET. Open to legal residents of Ontario who are eighteen years of age or older. Some restrictions apply. Correct answer to a mathematical skill-testing question required. Approximate retail value of the five (5) Prize is $200 CAD. Odds of winning the Prize will depend upon the total number of entries following the applicable Announcement. Winners of a previous Bell Media Inc. contest within the thirty (30) days preceding the winner selection date for this Contest (including persons designated by such winners to participate in the prize and persons domiciled with a winner) are not eligible to enter or to be selected for a prize and may be disqualified. Prizes will need to be picked up at 1 Communications Road in London, ON unless otherwise stated by a Bell Media representative.