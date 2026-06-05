Airshow London Prize Town

It’s a Bird, wait, no it’s a plane!

Airshow London presents SKY DRIVE... Canada’s original DRIVE- IN air show is returning to London International Airport from August 21st – 23rd with a spectacular display of aviation power in the air and on the ground!

Just in time for Father’s Day, be listening to Pure Mornings with Leeanne and TJ every morning this week (June 8 – 12) for your chance to score a car pass to Sky Drive presented by Airshow London!

Get tickets and Airshow London info HERE!

No purchase necessary. Contest starts at 6:00AM Eastern Time (ET) on June 8th, 2026 and closes on June 12th, 2026 at 10:00AM ET. Open to legal residents of Ontario who are eighteen years of age or older. Some restrictions apply. Correct answer to a mathematical skill-testing question required. Approximate retail value of each of the five (5) Prizes is $180 CAD. Odds of winning the Prize will depend upon the total number of entries following the applicable Announcement. Winners of a previous Bell Media Inc. contest within the thirty (30) days preceding the winner selection date for this Contest (including persons designated by such winners to participate in the prize and persons domiciled with a winner) are not eligible to enter or to be selected for a prize and may be disqualified. Prizes will need to be picked up at 1 Communications Road in London, ON unless otherwise stated by a Bell Media representative.