WELCOME TO PRIZE TOWN!

There is nothing Pure Mornings with Leeanne & TJ love more than hooking YOU up with free stuff!! Be listening every weekday at 7:10 for Prize Town!

This week (May 19 - 22), listen for your chance to win a $100 6/49 voucher!

Think of the vacations you could take, the car you could drive, or the CONCERTS you could see with a Lotto 6/49 jackpot win! It’s time to find YOUR possible!

Listen for Prize Town this week for your chance to win!

***Must be 18 years of age or older and a resident of Ontario to win**

No purchase necessary. Contest starts at 6:00AM Eastern Time (ET) on May 19, 2026 and closes on May 22, 2026 at 10:00AM ET. Open to legal residents of Ontario who are eighteen years of age or older. Some restrictions apply. Correct answer to a mathematical skill-testing question required. Approximate retail value of each of the four (4) Prizes is $100 CAD. Odds of winning the Prize will depend upon the total number of entries following the applicable Announcement. Winners of a previous Bell Media Inc. contest within the thirty (30) days preceding the winner selection date for this Contest (including persons designated by such winners to participate in the prize and persons domiciled with a winner) are not eligible to enter or to be selected for a prize and may be disqualified. Prizes must be picked up in-person at 1 Communications Road in London unless otherwise specified by a Bell Media representative.