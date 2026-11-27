Submit your cancellations in the form below, or by emailing fredprograming@bellmedia.ca
November 27, 2026
All schools in Anglophone School District West will be closed today due to weather and road conditions.
BUSINESS/SERVICES
-Greener Village — closed today, reopening Monday
-NBTA Credit Union — delaying opening until 11 a.m.
-Meals on Wheels Fredericton — no meal delivery today
EVENTS
The Tree Lighting Ceremony at the New Brunswick Legislature has been postponed to Friday, Dec. 4.
Helpful Links:
Local CTV Weather ReportNew Brunswick Highway CamerasNew Brunswick Power OutagesRed CrossNew Brunswick’s Emergency Management Office