Radio Bingo on Pure Country! Hosted by the Kin Club of Nashwaaksis EVERY Thursday night at 8pm. Bingo card booklets are just $8. Jackpot is $10,000! ($13,000 for May 22)
Multiple $1000 Loonie Pots AND a $1000 consolation prize!
BINGO! Winning line: 506-452-2399 Kinsmen’s Club Hotline: 506-472-7397 Play by listening to Pure Country 103.5FM, 1260AM, 95.1FM and 105.3FM8 Games on 6 cards. Each game is $150 except the last game.
The last game is a full card game in 50 numbers or less wins the jackpot with a $1000 consolation if won in more than 50 numbers. If not won, the jackpot goes up each week until it hits $10000
Cards can be bought at the following locations:
Bird’s Corner Store – 1002 Route 104, Burtts Corner
Brookside Irving Circle K – 95 Main Street, Fredericton
Burton Ultramar – 378 Route 102, Burton
Canadian Tire Gas Bar – 500 Waasis Road, Oromocto
Canadian Tire Gas Bar #1837 – 1025 Prospect Street, Fredericton
Esso Kwik Way – 1425 Route 620, Estey’s Bridge
Fast Fuel 4532 – 405 Miramichi Road, Oromocto
Fen’s Market in Zealand
Fredericton Co-op – 170 Doak Road, Fredericton
G8 Way Convenience – 22 Route 628, Penniac
Geary Quik Mart – 669 Broad Road, Geary
JMP Restaurant & Convenience – 1705 Canada Street, Nashwaak Bridge
Johnny’s Gas Bar – 1399 Route 105, Keswick
Johnny’s Gas Bar – Silverwood
Lincoln Irving – 1769 Lincoln Road, Lincoln
M Taylor Fuels (Sobeys Gas Convenience) – 514 Brookside Drive, Fredericton
Needs 4598 Irving – 130 Bishop Drive, Fredericton
Nevers Road Convenience – 627 Nevers Road, Waasis
New Maryland Circle K Irving – 510 New Maryland Highway
OFN Fuels – 2 Hiawatha Ave, Oromocto
Oromocto Lotto Booth – 1198 Onondaga Street, Oromocto
Pepper Creek G-Mart – 336 Richibucto Road, Fredericton
Petro Canada – 939 Prospect Street, Fredericton
Petro Canada Rainbow Carwash – 20 Royal Road, Fredericton
PharmaChoice – 231 Canada Street, Fredericton
Sammy’s Ultramar – 247 Canada Street, Fredericton
Scholten’s Hanwell – 2049 Route 640, Hanwell
Scholten’s Lower St. Mary’s – 562 Riverside Drive, Fredericton
Scholten’s Oromocto – 201 Restigouche Road, Oromocto
Scholten’s Sunset – 325 Sunset Drive, Fredericton
Scholton’s Lincoln – 350 Nevers Road, Lincoln
Shell – 1649 Route 102, Upper Gagetown
St. Mary’s Smoke Shop – 150 Cliffe Street, Fredericton
Sun’s Convenience – 2315 Route 101, Beaver Dam
Sunbury Grocery – Fredericton Junction
The Tracy Store – 4366 Heritage Drive, Tracy
Taylor Petroleum Gmart, Pepper Creek Plaza
Tomilson’s General Store – 26 Bridge Street, Stanley
Two Nations One Stop – 680 Howe Street, Fredericton
Wilson’s Nashwaak Convenience – 1157 Nashwaak Village Rd
Wulastukw Convenience – 4190 Route 102, Kingsclear