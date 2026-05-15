Radio Bingo on Pure Country! Hosted by the Kin Club of Nashwaaksis EVERY Thursday night at 8pm. Bingo card booklets are just $8. Jackpot is $10,000! ($13,000 for May 22)

Multiple $1000 Loonie Pots AND a $1000 consolation prize!

BINGO! Winning line: 506-452-2399 Kinsmen’s Club Hotline: 506-472-7397 Play by listening to Pure Country 103.5FM, 1260AM, 95.1FM and 105.3FM8 Games on 6 cards. Each game is $150 except the last game.

The last game is a full card game in 50 numbers or less wins the jackpot with a $1000 consolation if won in more than 50 numbers. If not won, the jackpot goes up each week until it hits $10000

Cards can be bought at the following locations:

Bird’s Corner Store – 1002 Route 104, Burtts Corner

Brookside Irving Circle K – 95 Main Street, Fredericton

Burton Ultramar – 378 Route 102, Burton

Canadian Tire Gas Bar – 500 Waasis Road, Oromocto

Canadian Tire Gas Bar #1837 – 1025 Prospect Street, Fredericton

Esso Kwik Way – 1425 Route 620, Estey’s Bridge

Fast Fuel 4532 – 405 Miramichi Road, Oromocto

Fen’s Market in Zealand

Fredericton Co-op – 170 Doak Road, Fredericton

G8 Way Convenience – 22 Route 628, Penniac

Geary Quik Mart – 669 Broad Road, Geary

JMP Restaurant & Convenience – 1705 Canada Street, Nashwaak Bridge

Johnny’s Gas Bar – 1399 Route 105, Keswick

Johnny’s Gas Bar – Silverwood

Lincoln Irving – 1769 Lincoln Road, Lincoln

M Taylor Fuels (Sobeys Gas Convenience) – 514 Brookside Drive, Fredericton

Needs 4598 Irving – 130 Bishop Drive, Fredericton

Nevers Road Convenience – 627 Nevers Road, Waasis

New Maryland Circle K Irving – 510 New Maryland Highway

OFN Fuels – 2 Hiawatha Ave, Oromocto

Oromocto Lotto Booth – 1198 Onondaga Street, Oromocto

Pepper Creek G-Mart – 336 Richibucto Road, Fredericton

Petro Canada – 939 Prospect Street, Fredericton

Petro Canada Rainbow Carwash – 20 Royal Road, Fredericton

PharmaChoice – 231 Canada Street, Fredericton

Sammy’s Ultramar – 247 Canada Street, Fredericton

Scholten’s Hanwell – 2049 Route 640, Hanwell

Scholten’s Lower St. Mary’s – 562 Riverside Drive, Fredericton

Scholten’s Oromocto – 201 Restigouche Road, Oromocto

Scholten’s Sunset – 325 Sunset Drive, Fredericton

Scholton’s Lincoln – 350 Nevers Road, Lincoln

Shell – 1649 Route 102, Upper Gagetown

St. Mary’s Smoke Shop – 150 Cliffe Street, Fredericton

Sun’s Convenience – 2315 Route 101, Beaver Dam

Sunbury Grocery – Fredericton Junction

The Tracy Store – 4366 Heritage Drive, Tracy

Taylor Petroleum Gmart, Pepper Creek Plaza

Tomilson’s General Store – 26 Bridge Street, Stanley

Two Nations One Stop – 680 Howe Street, Fredericton

Wilson’s Nashwaak Convenience – 1157 Nashwaak Village Rd

Wulastukw Convenience – 4190 Route 102, Kingsclear