Explore NB Open 2026

Explore NB Open with PGA Tours America - Fortinet CupThe Explore NB Open, is July 9-12, 2026, the ONLY Maritime stop on the tour, proudly brought to you by Tourism New Brunswick, where the excitement of PGA Tours golf meets the beauty of Canada’s East Coast.

Beyond the green, a world of adventure awaits you. New Brunswick offers adventures for everyone, whether you’re here for golf, relaxation, or exploration.

So, bring a friend or a few, and discover what awaits at the Explore NB Open.