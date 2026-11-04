Your Community Markets’ Holiday Turkey Drive, along with support from the Fredericton Fire Fighters’ Association.

On now until November 28!

Together with Greener Village, helping provide turkeys to families in need throughout Fredericton and surrounding communities!

The goal this year is to raise enough money for 2,250 turkeys.

Two easy ways to help:

Donate in-store until November 28th

Or donate online via e-transfer to turkeydrive@victorymeatmarket.ca

Participating locations:

Victory Meat & Produce Market, downtown on King and in Lincoln.

Wolastoq Meat Market, Howe St, off Two Nations Crossing

Peters Meat Market, Main Street

Fredericton Co-op , Doak Road

New this year, 5 Scholten’s locations (Sunset, Riverside, Oromocto, Lincoln and Scholten’s Hanwell)