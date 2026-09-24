The Hello Crows’ 3rd Annual Fundraiser

Wednesday September 30 at 7:30pm at The Fredericton Playhouse

On September 30th, The Hello Crows return to The Playhouse stage for another magical performance in recognition of Truth and Reconciliation

This special evening includes moving stories and songs and is a wonderful way to observe Truth & Reconciliation. Tickets are $15 and available at the Playhouse box office. Proceeds from the night will help in funding Indigenous youth music initiatives within their communities.

As Artist Ambassadors for the Gord Downie and Chaney Wenjack Fund, The Hello Crows stand in support of truth, healing and the ongoing journey towards reconciliation.

Tickets here: https://theplayhouse.ca/en/schedule-and-tickets/hello-crows-3rd-annual-fundraiser