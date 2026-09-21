Do you believe in the power of change?

On November 5th at the Fredericton Convention Centre, Portage Atlantic celebrates 30 years of lives transformed from substance addiction to recovery.

They will celebrate along with Portage Atlantic graduates whose stories will remind us that change is possible.

Attendance is more than a seat at a table—it is a show of belief in young people working hard to rebuild their lives.

Get your Power of Change Gala tickets today at portage.ca/gala or call 506 472-4847