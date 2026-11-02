“Our Story, Our Design” — a Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder (FASD) Benefit

November 20, 2026, at the Kinsmen Centre (141 School Street) in Fredericton. The evening will begin with a networking reception from 5:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., followed by the main event from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

This meaningful event brings our community together to raise awareness, reduce stigma, and celebrate the strengths and lived experiences of individuals impacted by FASD. It also creates the opportunity to shift the misunderstanding and stigma to awareness, compassion, and meaningful support, both within our local community and across the province. Through storytelling, connection, and education, the evening will highlight the importance of understanding brain-based differences and fostering more inclusive, supportive communities.

TICKETS ARE AVAILABLE!• $55 — Caregivers and people with lived experience• $75 — Professionals and community partners

Buy tickets here: https://events.humanitix.com/fasd-benefit