The New Brunswick Military History Museum will commemorate the 82nd anniversary of D-Day with the first-ever NB Military History Expo on Saturday, June 6. This public event is by donation and will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Museum, located at 119 Walnut Street, Building A-5, 5th Canadian Division Support Base Gagetown in Oromocto. Everyone is welcome to attend!

The day-long celebration will honour our veterans and New Brunswick’s rich military history. There will be historical re-enactors, a militaria show & sale, vintage military vehicles, pipes and drums, family-friendly activities, presentations by historians and authors, free tours of the Museum, and a 2nd Canadian Army Veterans Riding Club (2nd CAV) “Show and Shine”. A BBQ lunch will be available for purchase.

The event begins at 9 a.m. with the Maritime Militaria Collectors Society Show and Sale at the Warrant Officers’ and Sergeants’ Mess, Building A-9, adjacent to the Museum. Visitors can browse militaria, rare badges, medals, and collectibles, and choose from a large selection of second-hand military books offered by the Friends of the NB Military History Museum. Military historians and authors will also be on site to meet the public and sign books. This is a chance for visitors to purchase a little piece of military history they can bring home!

Throughout the day, visitors can enjoy free tours of the Museum and vintage military vehicle park, historical encampments with demonstrations of period drill and musket firing, children’s activities, a BBQ, and a “Show and Shine” by the 2nd CAV. Visitors are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs or picnic blankets to sit and enjoy the outdoor events.

A highlight of the Expo will be the restored vintage vehicle parade on the Museum grounds from 11 a.m. to noon featuring the RCMP Pipes and Drums, historical re-enactors from the Nova Hollandia Re-enactment, Delancey’s Brigade, Company I of the 20th Maine Volunteer Infantry, Company H of the 5th New Hampshire Volunteer Infantry and the Carleton & York Regiment Re-enactors, as well as members of the 2nd CAV on their motorbikes.

Event Schedule

9 a.m.

Maritime Military Collectors Show and SaleWarrant Officers’ and Sergeants’ Mess, Building A-9

10 a.m.

NB Military History Museum Opens119 Walnut Street, Building A-5

Inside the Museum

10 a.m. – 11 a.m.Presentation by historian Bradley Shoebottom, PhD candidate at University of New Brunswick: “New Brunswick’s Contribution to the First World War”

Free Museum tours all day

Outdoor Activities

Vintage military vehicle displays and tours

Historical re-enactor encampments

Children’s games and activities

BBQ

11 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Parade on Museum Grounds

Restored and running vintage military vehicles

Royal Canadian Mounted Police Pipes and Drums

Historical re-enactors

Canadian Army Veterans Riders Group

12 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Performances by the RCMP Pipes and Drums

Canadian Army Veterans “Show and Shine”

Re-enactors welcome visitors at their encampments

Tours of vintage military vehicle park

2 p.m.

Maritime Military Collectors Show and Sale Closes

2 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Presentation by Regina-based author and historian Kelsey Lonie:“Vacation for Victory: An Illustrated History of the Women’s Land Army in Canada”

5 p.m.

Event Closes