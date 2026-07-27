Saturday, September 12, 2026 at Government House, Fredericton, NB

Start Time: 6:00 PM (Check-in at 5:00 PM)

Course Open: 90 minutes

Kicking PancreAS 2026 is a fun, inclusive 5K for all levels and abilities

Last year there was 139 participants and just over $8,000.00 in donations.

his year, the goals are 170 participants and $10,000.00 in fundraising!

Invite friends, family, and colleagues to join the movement.

Every step—and every dollar raised—supports pancreatic cancer awareness, patient support, healthcare education, and Canadian research, helping change outcomes for those impacted by this disease.

Details here