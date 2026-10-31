Holly Jolly Holiday Market

This year’s the lineup is incredible! Featuring over 170 total amazing artists, artisans, makers, bakers, vintage collectors and future founders from across the Maritimes!

The market features beautifully handcrafted items, ranging from intricate jewelry and snug knitwear to stunning pottery and delectable gourmet treats, each piece showcasing the artistry and imagination of its maker.

Get ready to shop local, discover unique finds, meet talented makers and kick off the holiday season in style.

Saturday, November 21 & Sunday, November 22

10 am-4 pm at Richard J. Currie Centre, UNB Campus, Fredericton

$5 admission at the door

Visit them on Facebook or visit their website

And the next weekend it’s the Holly Jolly Port City Pop Up in Saint John on November 28 from 10am-4pm at the Marco Polo Cruiser Terminal!

Holly Jolly Market Poster - Fredericton