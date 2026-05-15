Harvest Music Festival 2026

Fredericton comes alive for six days each September as hundreds of world-class performers appear on dozens of stages, all conveniently located in Fredericton’s beautiful and historic downtown.

The Harvest Music Festival Presented by TD, and Ginger.

Whether you want to dance all night at a spicy Cajun party, listen to the raw sounds of electric blues, sway to some smooth jazz or just get your funk on, there is something for everyone!This September, new legends and old legends take the stage. Over 50 acts. One unforgettable week!

This year’s line-up includes: Barenaked Ladies, The Beaches, Young The Giant, Sloan, Graham Nash, Matt Andersen, Blackberry Smoke, Drive-By Truckers, Sierra Hull, Josh Bravener & The Hypochondriacs, Waylon Napadogan, and The Strumbellas!Ticket on sale Friday March 27 at 11am!

For tickets - click here

To volunteer - click here

For schedule - click here

Full site is https://harvestmusicfest.ca/