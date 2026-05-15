Fredericton Botanic Garden’s Annual Spring Plant Sale

Spring is planting season, and the Fredericton Botanic Garden is ready to help your garden grow through the charity’s biggest fundraiser of the year, our Annual Spring Plant Sale.

Join us Saturday, May 23, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Sunday, May 24, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., at 10 Cameron Court in Fredericton.

Shop a beautiful selection of native plants, perennials, annuals, and garden favourites, all at great prices, with no tax on plants.

This year’s Plant Sale is proudly supported by our Gold Sponsors, ET Mechanical and Desjardins Insurance.

Support your local Botanic Garden and bring home something beautiful.

For details, visit FrederictonBotanicGarden.com.