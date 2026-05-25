EmpowHER Women’s Lifestyle Expo

Saturday, June 6th, 2026

Fredericton Inn - 1315 Regent St, Fredericton 10 am to 4pm

FREE admission, FREE parking, FREE admission into our guest speakers, FREE fashion show. Proceeds from the event will go to Women in Transition - (donations will be taken at the door but are not required to enter, plus any money left from vendor booth fees after bills are paid will be donated)

Lots of vendors with great information and shopping Special speakers all day - speaking on women’s health, empowering ourselves, and more Large fashion show Swag bags to the first 25 people through the door Enter to win prizes - drawn at the end of the day

Keynote speakers include:

Canada’s top Psychic Medium, Michelle Russell, will be joining the EmpowHER Women’s Lifestyle Expo!

Michelle regularly sells out shows across Canada, and she is doing a FREE one-hour group reading as part of this year’s event!

Tammy Ward - retired RCMP Sergeant, speaker, and author known for turning hard topics into honest, doable conversations.

Katrina Houghton - Founder of The Wellness Boss, a leadership-minded wellness coach who helps women step back into the CEO role of their own life

Loreigh MacKay - pharmacist and Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT) consultant with a passion for empowering women through every stage of life.

Shop. Connect. Be inspired. Give back. This is more than an event - it’s an experience. Details here