The Canadian Military Wives Choirs Gagetown with special guest the Elm City Echoes, will be having a Christmas Concert on December 5 at 2 pm at the Oromocto Baptist Church at 10 Doyle Drive, Oromocto
Everyone is welcome and admission is by donation.
Published:
The Canadian Military Wives Choirs Gagetown with special guest the Elm City Echoes, will be having a Christmas Concert on December 5 at 2 pm at the Oromocto Baptist Church at 10 Doyle Drive, Oromocto
Everyone is welcome and admission is by donation.