6th Annual Freddy Fright Fest 2026

The Fredericton Branch of the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of New Brunswick (APEGNB), along with their professional duties, also have a mandate to serve the community and bring awareness to the profession and what they do in society.

The purpose of this event is to raise funds to support local deserving non-profit organizations. These include Fredericton Arts and Learning (FAL) and the Charlotte Street Arts Center, and Fredericton Hospice.

The APEGNB have teamed up with Paramedic’s Association of NB once again for a fun Halloween event at Officer’s Square!

It starts Thursday October 22 and runs through to Halloween, Saturday October 31! There is the regular Haunted Tour ($20), the Low Scare Haunted Tour ($5-$8), plus the Rave Yard ($15 advance, $20 at the door) on Saturday October 24!

Full schedule here: https://freddyfrightfest.com/schedule/

Tickets here: https://freddyfrightfest.com/tickets/

Full site here: https://freddyfrightfest.com/