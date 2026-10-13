2026 Food and Wine Gourmet Adventure

The Fergusson Foundation is thrilled to announce the return of the Food and Wine Gourmet Adventure!

It will be an unforgettable evening of delectable food and wine as the Fergusson Foundation holds their 12th Biennial Food and Wine fundraising event!

It takes place on Friday, November 6th, at the Delta Fredericton!

The adventure showcases premium wines from the across the globe. These carefully selected wines will be matched with a delightful five-course menu, prepared by Executive Mindy Trail and the Delta Fredericton’s culinary team.

Throughout the evening guests will also be given the opportunity to participate in an exciting auction of New Brunswick experiences including dining, sports and more.

All proceeds raised will support the many initiatives of the Fergusson Foundation. Tickets and info here