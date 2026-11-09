They say first impressions are everything… with that being said, let’s get this road on the show!

My name is Stan and I’m your Afternoon Drive Host on Pure Country 106! I joined the Pure Country family in 2022 and I’ve been delivering the daily shenanigans ever since!

Here’s Two Truth’s & a lie about me. I love to spin your favourite country tunes on air, I love a good cup of coffee and I’m the best musician at Pure Country 106!

(Figured out the lie yet?)

Another fun fact about me? I looooooove the Toronto Blue Jays. I want to be Kevin Gausman when I grow up!

Can’t wait for you to join me weekdays from 2pm-7pm!