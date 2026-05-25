Troubadour Festival Summer Concert Series 2026

Troubadour Festival Summer Concert Series set to return to heart of Barrie this summer - presented by BOUNCE 104.1, Pure Country 106, CTV News Barrie and the Downtown Barrie BIA.

After a standout season last summer, the Troubadour Festival Summer Concert Series is officially returning to the heart of the city.

The free outdoor concert series will take over Meridian Place, bringing live music, culture, and community on four separate Saturdays throughout the summer.

2026 Troubadour Festival Headliners:

Season Kickoff – Saturday, June 6th - The Roadhammers (Opening Act: Sam Polley and the Old Tomorrows)

Saturday, July 25th - The Watchmen (Opening Act: Stuck on Planet Earth)

Saturday, August 15th - Bahamas (Opening Act: Zeus)

Season Finale - Saturday, September 12th - Special Headliner Announcement Coming Soon!

Set against the backdrop of Kempenfelt Bay in Meridian Place, Troubadour Festival continues to transform Downtown Barrie into a premier waterfront music destination.

A Full-Day Festival Experience — New for 2026

More than just a concert series, Troubadour Festival is now a full-day destination experience.

New additions for 2026 include:

The Troubadour Street Stage — starting at noon it will feature emerging performers and interactive entertainment throughout the day

— starting at noon it will feature emerging performers and interactive entertainment throughout the day The Troubadour Treehouse — a unique, family focused elevated gathering space offering a new way for young families to experience the festival atmosphere

— a unique, family focused elevated gathering space offering a new way for young families to experience the festival atmosphere Expanded activations, vendor experiences, and immersive programming across Downtown Barrie

From afternoon discovery to late-night performances, festival-goers are invited to spend the entire day exploring, connecting, and celebrating music and community.

About The Road Hammers: The Road Hammersare Canada’s premier country rock band, debuting at #1 on the Canadian sales charts and quickly building a reputation for their electrifying live performances. The band has shared stages with artists ranging from Nickelback and Keith Urban to Hank Williams Jr. and Scorpions. Winners of multiple CCMA Awards and a JUNO Award, The Road Hammers have produced numerous radio hits including I’m A Road Hammer, East Bound and Down, Girl on the Billboard, and the gold-certified single Mud, thrilling audiences around the world with their high-energy shows.

About The Watchmen: The Watchmen are a Canadian rock band originally formed in Winnipeg, featuring Daniel Greaves (vocals), Ken Tizzard (bass), Joey Serlin (guitar), and Sammy Kohn (drums). One of Canada’s most successful rock acts of the 1990s, the band earned platinum and gold records with albums including In The Trees, McLaren Furnace Room, Silent Radar, and Slomotion. Known for hits like Stereo and Brand New Day, The Watchmen continue to tour and deliver energetic live performances, selling out venues across Canada more than 30 years after their debut.

About Bahamas: Afie Jurvanen, known professionally as Bahamas, is a Toronto-born, Barrie-raised singer-songwriter celebrated for his warm blend of folk, soul, and pop. Known for his honest songwriting and laid-back sound, Bahamas has collaborated with artists including The Lumineers, Feist, City and Colour, and Jack Johnson, who signed him to his Brushfire Records label. Across six acclaimed albums, Jurvanen has earned five JUNO Awards, including Songwriter of the Year. His catalogue—featuring hits like Lost in the Light, Stronger Than That, and All The Time—has surpassed one billion streams worldwide.

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