Help make the season brighter for children and families by supporting CTV Barrie’s Toy Mountain, proudly presented with Access Storage.

Your donation of a new, unwrapped toy, gift card or cash contribution will help bring joy to families supported by Simcoe Muskoka Family Connexions this Christmas. Since its launch, Toy Mountain has collected more than $2 million in toys and gift cards for children across our region. This year, the need is greater than ever.

CTV Barrie, Pure Country 106, Bounce 104.1 and Simcoe Muskoka Family Connexions are once again joining forces to help make the holidays memorable for more than 3,000 local children, teens and families.

For more details, visit https://www.ctvnews.ca/barrie/toy-mountain/

We invite you to stop by, say hello to the CTV Barrie, BOUNCE 104.1 and Pure Country 106 radio teams, and help make the holidays brighter by donating a new, unwrapped toy to a Toy Mountain collection bin at any participating location. Our team will be making 18 signature stops across Simcoe Muskoka.