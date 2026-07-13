THE LIGHTHOUSE 15th Annual Fall Classic Golf Fundraiser - Sept 18th

THE LIGHTHOUSE 15th Annual Fall Classic Golf Fundraiser
Join us for a memorable day of golf and giving at The Lighthouse’s 15th Annual Fall Classic Golf Fundraiser. Every swing helps support adults and youth experiencing homelessness in our community by providing emergency shelter, housing support, meals, outreach services, healthcare, and hope for a brighter future.
EVENT DETAILS
- Bonaire Golf Club
- Friday, September 18, 2026
- Registration & Brunch: 9:30 AM
- Shotgun Start: 11:15 AM
- Dinner & Awards: 5:00 PM
For more details visit https://2026-fall-classic-golf.raiselysite.com/